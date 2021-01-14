Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan officials meet Friday to discuss reopening schools

Govt earlier announced reopening them from Jan 18

Posted: Jan 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Pakistan officials meet Friday to discuss reopening schools

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A meeting of Pakistan education and health ministers will be held Friday to review the coronavirus situation and subsequent reopening of educational institutes.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood shared the news on Twitter. “While I desperately want education to continue, the final decision will be on health grounds,” he said.

The well-being of students would always be a top priority, the minister added.

Pakistan closed all educational institutes from November 26, 2020 after a second wave of coronavirus hit the country. Schools were reopened from September 2020 after remaining closed for six months.

The government earlier this month announced reopening educational institutes from January 18. But the decision was subject to the coronavirus situation.

The board exams scheduled for March/April were delayed till May/June.

