Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Education

Pakistan considers reopening schools from Jan 25

Decision to be made on January 4

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Pakistan considers reopening schools from Jan 25

File photo: Online

The federal government has suggested that educational institutions across Pakistan be reopened phase-wise from January 25.

It has proposed reopening primary schools in the first phase from January 25. Middle and secondary schools be reopened from February 4, it said in its recommendations to the National Command and Operation Centre.

Universities and colleges be reopened in the third phase, the centre proposed.

A final decision will be taken at a meeting of the federal and provincial educational ministers on January 4, after taking into consideration the health advisory.

The government shut down educational institutions across Pakistan on November 26, a few days after the second wave of coronavirus hit the country.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced that schools would remain closed until January 10.

Pakistan has so far reported 484,362 confirmed cases and 10,258 deaths from the virus.

