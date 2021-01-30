Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Pakistan announces one-month summer break for schools

Vacations to be held from July 2 to 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan announces one-month summer break for schools

Photo: Online

Listen
Summer vacations for Pakistan students this year will begin from July 2 and last till July 31, the federal government announced on Saturday. A notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education revealed the academic calendar for the year. This is what the schedule looks like: May 18 to 31: centralised examinations for classes V to VIIIJune 1 to 15: in-house examinations for classes I, II, III, IV, VI, and VIIJune 30: results for entralised exams) July 1: results for in-house examsAugust 2: new academic year begins On the other hand, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Kashif Mirza has rejected the date for the start of the new session in August and said that for private schools the session with start in April 2021. "Due to the coronavirus lockdown, over five million students across the country have suffered educational losses." He added that the course books for a uniform syllabus have still not been introduced in the market. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15. Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. Students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started on September 30. To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and not have winter vacations. On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26. Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4. The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18. Primary and higher classes were to be opened on February 1.
FaceBook WhatsApp
schools students

Summer vacations for Pakistan students this year will begin from July 2 and last till July 31, the federal government announced on Saturday.

A notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education revealed the academic calendar for the year. This is what the schedule looks like:

  • May 18 to 31: centralised examinations for classes V to VIII
  • June 1 to 15: in-house examinations for classes I, II, III, IV, VI, and VII
  • June 30: results for entralised exams)
  • July 1: results for in-house exams
  • August 2: new academic year begins

On the other hand, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Kashif Mirza has rejected the date for the start of the new session in August and said that for private schools the session with start in April 2021.

“Due to the coronavirus lockdown, over five million students across the country have suffered educational losses.”

He added that the course books for a uniform syllabus have still not been introduced in the market.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15.

Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. Students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started on September 30.

To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and not have winter vacations.

On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26.

Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18. Primary and higher classes were to be opened on February 1.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan academic calendar, pakistan schools, pakistan students, pakistan educational year, summer vacations
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
Karachi: Bahria University students protest for online exams
Karachi: Bahria University students protest for online exams
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
HEC advises Pakistani students not to return to China yet
HEC advises Pakistani students not to return to China yet
NCOC confirms resuming primary classes, universities from Feb 1
NCOC confirms resuming primary classes, universities from Feb 1
HEC allows universities to choose between on-campus and online exams
HEC allows universities to choose between on-campus and online exams
Why are university students protesting in Pakistan?
Why are university students protesting in Pakistan?
Pakistan announces one-month summer break for schools
Pakistan announces one-month summer break for schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.