Multan students block road while protesting against in person exams

Students of Multan's NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology have blocked Khanewal Road while protesting against the university's decision to hold in person examinations.

The students were seen holding banners of "students want online exams", "no on-campus exams" and "say no to physical exams".

"Our classes were held online so our exams should be online too," a protesting student said. "The threat of coronavirus is still there," he said. "The management is risking our lives and safety."

When asked how staging protests is not spreading the coronavirus, he said all the protesters are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. "Please look around yourself and you will see." He added that currently only students from Multan are participating in the protest. Once in person examinations are held then a lot more students from across the country will come to the varsity, he argued.

Varsities across the country moved their final exams on campus last week after the government announced that universities will reopen from February 1.

They said that the government is already reopening universities from February 1, so they might as well delay the exam date and have the finals in person.

Students from Islamabad's National University of Modern Languages staged a protest on January 19 against physical examinations. Due to the protests, a number of roads in Islamabad were blocked because of which traffic remained clogged. The metro bus service was also suspended.