HEC allows universities to choose between on-campus and online exams

Says priority is to conduct fair assessment of student performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
HEC allows universities to choose between on-campus and online exams

NUML students in Islamabad staged a protest against on-campus examinations on January 18, 2021. Photo: Online

Universities may choose between on-campus and online examinations, the Higher Education Commission announced Wednesday.

Students across Pakistan have taken to the streets in protest against the universities’ decision of physical exams for fall semester 2020-2021.

They demand online exams since their classes were online the entire semester.

Each university will assess its capacity – technological readiness and managerial capacity – and decide how to fairly assess the performance of students, the HEC said on its website.

Online exams can be taken if either an “open-book policy” is applied or universities have an adequate invigilation system. Oral exams could supplement written exams.

On-campus exams require universities to strictly follow all health and safety protocols, according to the HEC. However, subjects requiring lab or studio work must be held on-campus.

The choice must be applied equally to all students in a single course, it said.

The HEC said the decision was made after carefully reviewing student apprehensions about the on-campus exams.

The Progressive Students Federation and the Student Action Committee rejected the HEC decision to leave choice to take on-campus exams to varsities.

They have urged students to gather for a demonstration outside the Islamabad Press Club at 2pm on January 28.

