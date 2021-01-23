HEC advises Pakistani students not to return to China yet

The Higher Education Commission has advised Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities not to return to China for now.

China has not yet determined immigration policies for international students due to a second wave of coronavirus infections and further mutation of the virus, the HEC said in its advisory.

The advisory relayed information received from the Chinese Embassy regarding Pakistani students studying at Chinese universities.

The students have been advised to continue taking online classes and stay in touch with their respective Chinese institutions.

The Chinese government will issue further instructions for the return of Pakistani students after the evaluation of the pandemic situation, the HEC said.

Any update on the Chinese study visa policy would be notified as soon as it is shared by the Chinese authorities, it added.