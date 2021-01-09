Hazara University bans jeans, heavy make-up for women students

The Hazara University in Mansehra has issued a dress code for its students, staff and faculty members.

Girls must wear shalwar kameez, along with a dupatta, chador or Abaya. Heavy make-up, jewelry and expensive handbags are banned under the new rules.

Boys will have to wear either formal eastern or western attire. Students cannot wear cut, torn or skin-fitted jeans, shorts, slippers and accessories like earrings and chains.

The varsity has made simple, formal hair and beard styles mandatory. Similar rules apply to staff and faculty members.

The registrar office issued the notification January 6 after a meeting of the varsity’s academic council. The rules take effect from January 11, when the university reopens for students.

All students are expected to wear simple, formal and culturally appropriate clothes, Hazara University PRO Shahid Rabbani said.

The university has over 10,000 students who come from different socio-economic backgrounds, he said.

The rules were meant to end differences based on students’ financial backgrounds, Rabbani added.