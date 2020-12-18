Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Punjab to implement uniform curriculum in schools, madrassas

Punjab CM has approved the decision

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

Punjab has decided to implement a uniform curriculum in public and private schools, and madrassas.

The decision was approved by the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar during a meeting of the provincial cabinet, confirmed Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to CM on information. “Uniform curriculum will be implemented in all public and private schools and madrassas,” she said in a tweet on Friday. Prime Minister has fulfilled his promise of implementing a uniform education system in the country, she added. The same curriculum will be implemented in classes I to V and madrassas, she remarked. “Now, the curriculum will be the same for the children of rich and poor,” she said, adding that this system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students. On June 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021. While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream.

