Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Pakistan to make school reopening decision on January 4

We can't risk the lives of children, says education minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan to make school reopening decision on January 4

Photo: Online

Listen
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that the decision to reopen schools will be made during a meeting on January 4, Monday. "I hope that schools are reopened soon," he remarked during a media talk on Thursday. "We can't, however, risk the lives of the children." On November 26, Pakistan closed all its educational institutes after reopening them for almost three months because of a surge in the coronavirus cases. The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting. Mahmood said that the classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10. 'Schools won't reopen in January' Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday that he doesn't that schools across Pakistan will reopen in January. The minister highlighted that under given circumstances, where the second wave of the novel coronavirus has gripped the country, it is highly unlikely that educational institutions will reopen.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan schools

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that the decision to reopen schools will be made during a meeting on January 4, Monday.

“I hope that schools are reopened soon,” he remarked during a media talk on Thursday. “We can’t, however, risk the lives of the children.”

On November 26, Pakistan closed all its educational institutes after reopening them for almost three months because of a surge in the coronavirus cases. The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that the classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

‘Schools won’t reopen in January’

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday that he doesn’t that schools across Pakistan will reopen in January.

The minister highlighted that under given circumstances, where the second wave of the novel coronavirus has gripped the country, it is highly unlikely that educational institutions will reopen.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan reopening schools, schools reopening in Pakistan, pakistan schools 2020, coronavirus school holidays
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Let provinces hold another test: minister after MDCAT result irregularities
Let provinces hold another test: minister after MDCAT result irregularities
Pakistan to make school reopening decision on January 4
Pakistan to make school reopening decision on January 4
Punjab to implement uniform curriculum in schools, madrassas
Punjab to implement uniform curriculum in schools, madrassas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.