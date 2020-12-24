Pakistan to make school reopening decision on January 4

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that the decision to reopen schools will be made during a meeting on January 4, Monday.

“I hope that schools are reopened soon,” he remarked during a media talk on Thursday. “We can’t, however, risk the lives of the children.”

On November 26, Pakistan closed all its educational institutes after reopening them for almost three months because of a surge in the coronavirus cases. The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that the classes will be taken online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

‘Schools won’t reopen in January’

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday that he doesn’t that schools across Pakistan will reopen in January.

The minister highlighted that under given circumstances, where the second wave of the novel coronavirus has gripped the country, it is highly unlikely that educational institutions will reopen.