Karachi University opposes HEC decision to abolish two-year degree programmes

The Karachi University has opposed the Higher Education Commission’s decision to end the two-year Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts programmes.

While the HEC wants these degrees replaced by the associate degrees, KU’s administration promises to keep admitting students in two-year programmes.

Neither the two-year Bachelors and Masters programmes will be abolished, nor the associate degree programme will be allowed in colleges on a quarterly basis, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Iraqi told SAMAA TV.

The varsity funds 27% of its administrative expenses through these two-year programmes, according to the vice-chancellor.

He questioned the basis for such decisions in the absence of college infrastructure. “This would adversely affect the educational system,” Professor Iraqi said.

SM Taha, a member of the KU’s Syndicate Committee, says the abolishment of two-year programmes would be a major setback for students sitting private exams.

“The HEC is only meant to fund, not to regulate,” he said. “It will be a burden for a young student who works a blue-collar job too.”

More than 70,000 students are currently enrolled in KU’s two-year Bachelors and Masters programmes, according to the varsity administration.

This is why the varsity has kept admissions open in two-year degree programmes in contrast with the HEC’s move.