Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Education

Students of KP’s tribal districts demand internet for online classes

Say 90% of tribal areas do not have internet facilities

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 hours ago

Students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tribal districts gathered in Peshawar on Friday to protest against online classes. All universities, schools and colleges have been shifted online due to the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Pakistan closed educational institutes from Nov 26 to December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

Schools, colleges and universities have been asked to deliver lectures to students online.

But this has upset thousands of students in KP's tribal districts who do not have access to the internet. They gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club to protest the decision.

The protesters demanded restoration of 3G and 4G mobile services in tribal districts.

"Ninety percent of our areas do not have the internet, how should we study?" asked a student at the demonstration. "We must be provided internet facility or an alternative."

Over 20,000 students from KP's tribal districts are enrolled at varsities across the country. But their futures are in limbo because of online classes.

Coronavirus KP Peshawar students
 
