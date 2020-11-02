Pakistan is not closing universities over rising coronavirus cases: HEC

The Higher Education Commission has said that Pakistani universities are not being closed again because of the rising cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

A fake notification saying that universities are being closed again is being shared on social media, said the commission. No such decision has been taken and people are spreading baseless rumours.

Dear Students & Teachers

BEWARE OF ** FAKE ** ANNOUNCEMENTS



This “Fake Letter” is circulating, claiming that universities have been directed to close campuses and limit number of students to 30 percent of enrolment. This is FAKE news.

HEC has not issued any such direction.



The HEC said that only the health authorities can direct the closure of universities if they feel that the corona cases have risen above critical threshold.

In Islamabad, the Model School for Girls in Sector G-9 has been sealed after it reported two coronavirus cases. The authorities said that the federal capital has so far sealed 53 educational institutions.

Second wave of coronavirus

On October 28, the National Command and Control Centre said that all markets and shopping malls in 11 major cities of Pakistan will close by 10pm to counter the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The cities include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Karachi, Multan, Gilgit, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta.

The NCOC even made it compulsory for people to wear masks each time they leave their houses.

The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.