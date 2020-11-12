Pakistan to offer stipend to five million primary students

Pakistan has decided to expand the scope of the Waseela Taleem programme to the entire country. The programme offers a stipend to primary students to encourage poor families to send their children to school.

The government will give a quarterly stipend of Rs2,000 to young women, and Rs1,500 to young men for going to primary school, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said the government has increased the stipend amount and brought an end to the intervention of NGOs.

Two million children have been registered so far, she said, adding that the government hopes to take this amount to five million. The government has allocated Rs80 billion for the programme.

Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) is a conditional cash transfer programme developed by the BISP in consultation with programme stakeholders, according to the programme’s website. It “provides financial assistance to support the primary education of four to 12 year old children of BISP beneficiary families to ensure their enrolments and retention in school,” the website added.

Here is who is not eligible for the programme.