Pakistan Medical Commission academic board approves MDCAT syllabus

The National Medical and Dental Academic Board has approved the Medical and Dental College Admission Test syllabus based on identical topics, the Pakistan Medical Commission said Saturday.

On November 11, the Sindh High Court had directed the PMC to form an academic board and authority within 15 days.

The PMC must finalise the MDCAT syllabus and then hold the exam, it had ordered. The court had also postponed the November 15 MDCAT.

The PMC board members met on Saturday to review FSc syllabus of the federal and provincial boards. They marked identical topics for the MDCAT syllabus, according to the statement.

The board members reviewed the final syllabus prepared by the paper-setting committee and the council based on identical topics.

They also deliberated upon the proportion of different subjects in the last entry test, and agreed to continue it in the future.

The MDCAT will comprise 200 MCQs:

Biology 80 MCQs

Chemistry 60 MCQs

Physics 40 MCQs

English 20 MCQs

The academic board observed that the past syllabus fulfills all requisites for merit and won’t do injustice to MDCAT applicants from any province.