Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Pakistan education ministry proposes shutting down schools from Nov 24

Recommends online classes during second wave of coronavirus pandemic

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Pakistan education ministry proposes shutting down schools from Nov 24

Photo: AFP

The Ministry of Education has proposed to shut down educational institutions from November 24 to January 31 amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

Primary schools will be closed from November 24, middle schools from December 2 and higher secondary schools be closed from December 15, the ministry proposed in its letter to the provinces.

However, the education ministry officials want teachers to come to educational institutes.

The ministry proposed calling teachers to schools and colleges to prepare for online classes. Online education systems, such as Teleschool and Teleradio, can be implemented, it recommended.

The recommendations will be presented in a meeting of provincial education ministers on November 23. Pakistan reopened its schools in September after a closure of over six months.

The federal education ministry also seeks to extend the ongoing academic session to May 31, according to the letter.

It recommended that Matric and Intermediate exams be held in June 2021.

Pakistan reported 37 deaths and 2,800 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. The government has already prohibited indoor weddings and called for strict implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

Authorities have been imposing smart lockdowns in virus hotspots too.

Calls have been made to shut down schools again as cases are rising there.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan schools
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, coronavirus, schools, educational institutes, proposals, recommendations, education ministry
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan health, education officials to discuss closing schools Monday
Pakistan health, education officials to discuss closing schools Monday
Bahria University Islamabad students concerned over on-campus exams amid pandemic
Bahria University Islamabad students concerned over on-campus exams amid pandemic
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Sindh court stops PMC from holding MDCAT on November 15
Sindh court stops PMC from holding MDCAT on November 15
Islamabad to seal three educational institutions over coronavirus cases
Islamabad to seal three educational institutions over coronavirus cases
Govt to decide on keeping schools open next week: SAPM
Govt to decide on keeping schools open next week: SAPM
Pakistan to offer stipend to five million primary students
Pakistan to offer stipend to five million primary students
Pakistan education ministry proposes shutting down schools from Nov 24
Pakistan education ministry proposes shutting down schools from Nov 24
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.