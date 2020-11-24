Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to offer scholarships to 500 students

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will be awarding 500 scholarships to students studying at public schools in the province.

“We have seen that intelligent students are often not able to continue their education because of lack of resources,” said KP Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Shahram Tarakai.

“I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan,” he told SAMAA TV. “We will be increasing scholarship quota in the province from 200 to 500.”

The scholarships will be given to students of classes seven to 11 studying at public schools across the province.

Deserving students will be chosen on merit, Tarakai said, adding that the educational expenses of students who get selected will be borne by the government.

Earlier this year, the KP government had announced that it will send five children of labourers abroad on scholarship every year.