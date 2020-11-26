Karachi school sealed for calling students in, violating coronavirus SOPs

Shaheen Public School and College was sealed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Thursday morning for violating coronavirus SOPs.

The school has been sealed on the orders of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal assistant commissioner.

The school had called students in, in violation of the government’s orders to hold online classes from November 26 onward.

According to a school employee, the principal had called the children to give them homework. They claimed that very few students had come in.

A van driver, who was standing outside the school, said that 40 to 50 children had come to the school.

A student said his teachers took English and Urdu classes. Only 17 students had come, he said, adding that there are 30 students in his class.

The action was taken after the assistant commissioner received a complaint.

The parents of some of the students staged a small protest outside the school.

Schools closed nationwide

On Monday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from today [Thursday]. The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that classes will be held online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed and will be held when classes resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will be held on schedule.

In the first week of January, the committee will meet again to assess the situation as the country continues to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The minister said that the new educational year will begin in August 2021.