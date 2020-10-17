Khyber Pakhtunkhwa takes action against bullying at colleges, schools

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken action against bullying at schools and colleges across the province.

It has been reported that new students getting admitted to schools and colleges are bullied by other students. This also happens with young students who are bullied by seniors.

KP spokesperson Kamran Bangash took notice and announced that the government will work to eliminate this from educational institutions.

“Students are harassed in the name of fooling around, which is completely unacceptable,” he said.

The spokesperson warned that if complaints or evidence against bullying or fooling is found at any educational institution in the province, the teachers and principal will be equally responsible.

Both the students and school management will be punished for it,

Bangash added.

Earlier this month, KP Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai announced on Twitter that the provincial cabinet has approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Bags (Limitation Weight) Act.

The law will regulate the weight of the schools bags of students according to their classes.