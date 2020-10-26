Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Education

Karachi students, register for free CSS classes at Frere Hall

Posted: Oct 26, 2020
Students appearing for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations scheduled in February 2021-22 can now avail an opportunity to get free of charge classes at the Frere Hall library in Karachi.

This initiative has been taken by Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani. He inaugurated a CSS Corner in Frere Hall on Monday.

How to register for the CSS Corner

Interested students can visit the parks and horticulture director-general’s office or the Frere Hall library where registration desks have been set up.

KMC spokesperson Ali Hasan Sajid said 25 students have registered. He said there is no fee for registration or the classes.

“The second CSS Corner will be inaugurated by next week at Al Markaz-e-Islami located at Ayesha Manzil in Federal B Area,” Sajid said.

A registration desk has been setup at Al Markaz-e-Islami too.

The CSS classes will be 5pm onwards every day. Shallwani will conduct a class in 15 days too.

Shallwani said that current and former bureaucrats, ambassadors and senior officers will assist the students.

The Karachi administrator said that students will get free of charge CSS preparation books and other material.

Karachi’s students should avail the facility to get success in the CSS examinations, he said.

