Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Entry tests at Sindh medical colleges begin from October 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Entry tests at Sindh medical colleges begin from October 18

Photo: File

Entry tests for medical colleges across Sindh will begin from October 18 for the 2020-2021 session.

The tests will begin at 10am and be held at six colleges in the province.

In Karachi, the venue for the test will be the NED University of Engineering and Technology. In Hyderabad it will be at the Public School Hyderabad, Larifabad. The test in Larkana will be held at the Police Training School on Waggon Road, while the one in Mirpurkhas will be held at the Muhammad Medical College.

Hundreds of students sit for the exams each year for admission in medical colleges in the province.

The MDCAT test is conducted under the supervision of University of Health Sciences. For further details and queries you can email query@nts.org.pk.

FaceBook WhatsApp
medical college Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sindh medical entry test 2020, sindh medical college admission 2020-2021
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Baloch students in Punjab can now apply for financial aid
Baloch students in Punjab can now apply for financial aid
Entry tests at Sindh medical colleges begin from October 18
Entry tests at Sindh medical colleges begin from October 18
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.