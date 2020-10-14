Entry tests at Sindh medical colleges begin from October 18

Entry tests for medical colleges across Sindh will begin from October 18 for the 2020-2021 session.

The tests will begin at 10am and be held at six colleges in the province.

In Karachi, the venue for the test will be the NED University of Engineering and Technology. In Hyderabad it will be at the Public School Hyderabad, Larifabad. The test in Larkana will be held at the Police Training School on Waggon Road, while the one in Mirpurkhas will be held at the Muhammad Medical College.

Hundreds of students sit for the exams each year for admission in medical colleges in the province.

The MDCAT test is conducted under the supervision of University of Health Sciences. For further details and queries you can email query@nts.org.pk.