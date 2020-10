Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced on Tuesday financial support for Balochistan youngsters studying in Punjab.

CM Kamal, in a statement, directed the secretary of higher education to take all the necessary steps in this regard.

He said that it was the Balochistan government’s priority to make sure the students face no hurdles in their careers.

The government will utilise all available resources to ensure continuity of the students’ education, CM Kamal added.