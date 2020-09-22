Sindh to begin secondary classes from September 28: minister

Coronavirus SOP implementation made compulsory

The secondary section, grades 6 to 8, of all private and government schools will resume classes in Sindh from September 28, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Tuesday.

While talking to the media in Larkana, the minister said that the government had previously delayed the second phase of reopening schools from September 23 due to the increasing coronavirus cases.

"We had taken the decision looking at the ground realities," Ghani explained. "The schools will only reopen when all SOPs are properly implemented by the management of the schools. We can't put the health of our students at risk."

He said that he has been visiting schools across Sindh to monitor the implementation of SOPs.

For some parents, it's very difficult to pay consolidated school fees for six months, they should, therefore, be given relief, the minister added. The fees can be paid in installments.

Schools, colleges, universities, and madrassahs across Pakistan reopened on September 15 after almost six months.

