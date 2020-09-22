Punjab to resume secondary classes from September 23

Masks, sanitisers, social distancing compulsorySchools for students of classes six to eight will reopen in Punjab from September 23, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Tuesday.In a media briefing, he said that precautionary SOPs against coronavirus will be strictly followed at all educational institution. "Wearing masks, using sanitisers and social distancing is compulsory."Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also announced that it will open its secondary sections in schools from Wednesday [September 23].