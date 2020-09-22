Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Education

Punjab to resume secondary classes from September 23

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Masks, sanitisers, social distancing compulsory

Schools for students of classes six to eight will reopen in Punjab from September 23, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Tuesday.

In a media briefing, he said that precautionary SOPs against coronavirus will be strictly followed at all educational institution. "Wearing masks, using sanitisers and social distancing is compulsory."

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also announced that it will open its secondary sections in schools from Wednesday [September 23].
