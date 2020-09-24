Peshawar university clerk accused of selling fake degrees for millions

A clerk at Islamia College University in Peshawar was accused of selling fake degrees to students for millions of rupees.

According to sources, the fake degrees were sold to students who had failed their courses.

The dean of the varsity confirmed that the clerk had admitted to his crime. He was, however, not been arrested nor was an inquiry conducted against him. New findings in the case revealed that it is suspected that other people from the department are also involved in the fraud.

Following this, the dean wrote to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman requesting him to take action against the perpetrators. The governor has taken notice of the incident.

He has instructed a special inquiry team to be formed to probe the matter. Meanwhile, the clerk has been removed from his position.