Two Pakistani universities make it to top 600 list

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Quaid-i-Azam University are the two Pakistan universities that have been ranked among the top 600 in the world.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, released on September 2, has named at least 12 Pakistani universities in its top 1,500 list.

The University of Oxford has been named as the best university in the world followed by Stanford University and Harvard University. The rankings have reviewed different universities in 93 countries.

No Pakistani university made it to the top 500 list.

The universities named in the top 1,000 include COMSATS University Islamabad, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, and Government College University Faisalabad.

The Lahore University of Management Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, University of the Punjab, University of Sargodha, and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore are in the top 1,500.