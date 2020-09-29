Pakistan to resume primary classes from September 30: Shafqat Mahmood

So far 170,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools

All primary schools across the country will reopen from September 30, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

Schools in the country reopened in phases starting September 15 with universities, colleges and classes IX and X resuming first. On September 23 (Wednesday), secondary classes everywhere in Pakistan except Sindh resumed.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said that so far over 170,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools of which 1,284 people tested positive. "The percentage of positive cases is less than 1%."

The minister said that a number of schools in multiple parts of the country have been closed down over their failure to follow coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

"Students of primary classes are young. This means that the responsibility of teachers and parents has increased here," Mahmood said. "Schools should ensure two things: lower density of students in one place and wearing masks at all times."

He assured parents that coronavirus testing in schools will be increased with time and together the government and people will fight off the virus.