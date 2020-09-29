Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Pakistan to resume primary classes from September 30: Shafqat Mahmood

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
So far 170,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools

All primary schools across the country will reopen from September 30, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

Schools in the country reopened in phases starting September 15 with universities, colleges and classes IX and X resuming first. On September 23 (Wednesday), secondary classes everywhere in Pakistan except Sindh resumed.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said that so far over 170,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools of which 1,284 people tested positive. "The percentage of positive cases is less than 1%."

The minister said that a number of schools in multiple parts of the country have been closed down over their failure to follow coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

"Students of primary classes are young. This means that the responsibility of teachers and parents has increased here," Mahmood said. "Schools should ensure two things: lower density of students in one place and wearing masks at all times."

He assured parents that coronavirus testing in schools will be increased with time and together the government and people will fight off the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
schools Shafqat Mehmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
schools reopen, schools in pakistan, schools in karachi, schools reopening in pakistan, schools opening
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh to begin secondary classes from September 28: minister
Sindh to begin secondary classes from September 28: minister
All primary, secondary classes in Sindh reopening from September 28
All primary, secondary classes in Sindh reopening from September 28
606 coronavirus cases reported at schools across Pakistan
606 coronavirus cases reported at schools across Pakistan
All Sindh students return to class as schools reopen
All Sindh students return to class as schools reopen
Balochistan closes five universities, 21 schools as coronavirus cases rise
Balochistan closes five universities, 21 schools as coronavirus cases rise
You asked: How can parents and children survive online schooling?
You asked: How can parents and children survive online schooling?
Peshawar university clerk accused of selling fake degrees for millions
Peshawar university clerk accused of selling fake degrees for millions
Punjab to resume secondary classes from September 23
Punjab to resume secondary classes from September 23
Pakistan to resume primary classes from September 30: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to resume primary classes from September 30: Shafqat Mahmood
Punjab, Balochistan and KP resume secondary classes
Punjab, Balochistan and KP resume secondary classes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.