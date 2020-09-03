Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan issues SOPs for schools as they prepare to reopen

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan has prepared guidelines for educational institutes as they prepare to reopen on September 15.

The final decision on the reopening of the institutes will be made on September 7 in a meeting chaired by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

The education ministry has issued the following instructions to the schools and parents.

  • Parents must pick and drop their own children and not let them use public transport.
  • All students will be screened as soon as they enter the school building.
  • Students won’t be allowed to sit in classes if they have flu, cough, or fever.
  • It is compulsory for all students to maintain social distancing, wash their hands, and wear maks.
  • No assembly will be held.
  • Classes to be held in two shifts of four hours each.
  • Break/Recess will be given to students in shifts too.
  • There should not be any rush outside canteens and students must bring food from home.

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February after coronavirus cases had spiked. According to reports, the cases are on a downward trend now. Following this, the private schools owners have been demanding the schools be reopened immediately.

