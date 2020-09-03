Pakistan issues SOPs for schools as they prepare to reopen

Pakistan has prepared guidelines for educational institutes as they prepare to reopen on September 15.
The final decision on the reopening of the institutes will be made on September 7 in a meeting chaired by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.
The education ministry has issued the following instructions to the schools and parents.
All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February after coronavirus cases had spiked. According to reports, the cases are on a downward trend now. Following this, the private schools owners have been demanding the schools be reopened immediately.