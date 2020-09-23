Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Education

Punjab, Balochistan and KP resume secondary classes

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan reopened schools on Sept 15

Students of grades VI to VIII returned to school after almost six months on Wednesday in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sindh, on the other hand, will resume secondary classes later in the month following a surge in coronavirus cases at its educational institutions.

Pakistan decided to reopen schools in phases, with higher classes, colleges, and universities opening first on September 15.

Many schools checked the temperatures of their students upon their arrival and installed sanitiser at the gates.

Students are required to wear masks when they enter the school and have been instructed to follow all SOPs.

No morning assemblies are being held because of the government's instructions.

The Balochistan government has said that any school that reports any coronavirus case must be closed immediately. Those who test positive will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Sindh delays resuming secondary classes

On September 18, the Sindh government decided to delay the reopening of secondary classes from grades VI to VIII.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said classes will resume September 28.

The minister said that ever since the schools have reopened 89 students and teachers have tested positive. “The positivity rate of the virus in schools and colleges alone is 2.41%.”

He added that the education department has been visiting schools across the province to check the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at schools and colleges. “It is also the responsibility of the parents that they instill the importance of wearing masks and social distancing in their children.”

RELATED STORIES

