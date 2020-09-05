No Saturday off or winter vacations for Pakistan schools

Pakistan’s educational institutions will remain open on Saturdays and will have no winter vacations this year, according to a notification issued by the federal education ministry.
The institutions have been instructed to hold special classes on Saturdays.
The ministry has directed authorities to review the damage caused by the closure of educational institutions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools, colleges, universities, and madrassas in Pakistan are expected to reopen on September 15 but a final decision will be taken on September 7. All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked.
On Friday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Dr Faisal Sultan, the PM’s assistant on health, issued a list of precautionary measures that all schools will have to follow when educational institutions reopen.
Schools and parents will have to adhere to the following instructions after the institutions reopen:
Mahmood stressed the importance of the role of principals and teachers in the implementation of SOPs. “The student will be the responsibility of the school,” he said.