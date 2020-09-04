No winter vacations in federal government-run schools this year: ministry

There will be no winter vacations in the federal government-run schools this year, the Ministry of Education announced Friday.

The ministry has directed the Federal Directorate of Education to arrange special classes in schools every Saturday.

The decision has been taken to compensate for the loss of education due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Educational institutes in Pakistan were closed in the end of March due to rising number of coronavirus infections.

The decision to reopen them would be made on September 7.