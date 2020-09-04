Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

No winter vacations in federal government-run schools this year: ministry

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No winter vacations in federal government-run schools this year: ministry

Photo: AFP FILE

There will be no winter vacations in the federal government-run schools this year, the Ministry of Education announced Friday.

The ministry has directed the Federal Directorate of Education to arrange special classes in schools every Saturday.

The decision has been taken to compensate for the loss of education due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Educational institutes in Pakistan were closed in the end of March due to rising number of coronavirus infections.

The decision to reopen them would be made on September 7.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Education Pakistan schools
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, schools, education, coronavirus, federal government,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues SOPs for schools as they prepare to reopen
Pakistan issues SOPs for schools as they prepare to reopen
Reopening schools could spike coronavirus infections: Sindh health minister
Reopening schools could spike coronavirus infections: Sindh health minister
Two Pakistani universities make it to top 600 list
Two Pakistani universities make it to top 600 list
No winter vacations in federal government-run schools this year: ministry
No winter vacations in federal government-run schools this year: ministry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.