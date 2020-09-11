No winter vacations for schools in Sindh: govt

There will be no winter vacations for schools across Sindh this year, the provincial government announced Friday.

Educational institutions across Pakistan were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked. They are expected to reopen September 15.

The Sindh government would close the educational institutes not following coronavirus SOPs, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said. He was speaking to reporters in Karachi.

The coronavirus situation has improved but the virus has not yet been eliminated, according to the minister. He said people seriously need to take precautionary measures.

Ghani said reopening schools is more difficult than reopening markets as it is difficult to make young children act upon the SOPs. He said the provincial government would run an awareness campaign in this regard.

However, Ghani said, school management should continue online classes for students whose parents are not willing to send them to schools.

The federal government also announced earlier this month that educational institutions would remain open on Saturdays and have no winter vacations this year.

SOPs for schools

On September 4, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Dr Faisal Sultan, the PM’s assistant on health, had issued a list of precautionary measures that all schools would have to follow when they reopen.

The instructions are listed below:

First secondary classes will start first after which primary classes will begin

The number of students in a class will be reduced, which means that half of the students will attend the session one day and the other half on the other day

Students will have to wear face masks at all times. Dr Sultan said that it’s better if the masks are made at home

Social distancing and washing hands should be strictly implemented

Sanitisers should be installed in schools and students should be encouraged to use them repeatedly

Every student attending school in-person will have to get tested for coronavirus in two weeks

Students with lower immunity levels should not be sent to school

Students will have lunch inside class during breaks

Mahmood had stressed the importance of the role of principals and teachers in the implementation of SOPs. “The student will be the responsibility of the school,” he had said.