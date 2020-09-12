Reconsider opening schools in Pakistan: Murtaza Wahab tells government

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab doesn’t want schools to reopen.

Schools across Pakistan will reopen from September 15, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said last week.

In Sindh, Education Minister Saeed Ghani had said schools will reopen in phases between September 15 and 30 starting from universities and classes nine and 10.

From September 22, classes six to eight will resume sessions and last, primary classes will begin from September 30. Ghani said that if the number of coronavirus cases in any area spikes, the educational institutions in that area will be closed down.

Wahab has requested the Sindh and federal governments to reconsider its decision to reopen schools.

He has put forward his concerns as a parent. He tweeted that the situation is still uncertain and children may not be able to follow the standard operating procedures.

As a parent, I would request the Education Department, Government of Sindh as well as the Federal Govt to reconsider the decision of opening up the schools especially the primary sections. The situation is still not certain & children may not be able to follow the SOPs — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 12, 2020

Infectious disease experts and doctors, however, are supporting the reopening of schools saying that the coronavirus in children in Pakistan has been relatively mild compared to adult patients.

Most children developed a mild form of the disease and are not believed to be major drivers of the virus spread, according to them. Doctors now support the reopening of educational institutes with strict adherence to SOPs.

It has also been decided that Pakistan’s educational institutions will remain open on Saturdays and will have no winter vacations this year, according to a notification issued by the federal education ministry.

SOPs for schools

Wearing masks, practicing social distancing and using sanitiser has been made compulsory for all students, teachers and staff members. Students with a flu or cough will not be allowed on campus.

Failure to comply with the SOPs will result in fines for the schools.

Earlier, the federal government had issued a SOPs that schools will have to follow. These include: