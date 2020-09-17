IBA closed for two days after multiple students contract coronavirus

Two days after educational institutions across the country reopened, the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi closed down its campuses after at least two students contracted the novel coronavirus, according to students and sources within the university’s management.

“Due to COVID-19 related concerns, the management has decided to suspend classes for two days starting September 17,” the varsity’s head of communications, Haris Tohid said. No student or faculty member will be allowed to enter any of the campuses during this time. However, staff members will continue to work from office.

IBA has two campuses in Karachi. One is at the University of Karachi and the other is in Garden.

Tohid said that during this time, the varsity’s management will be increasing the COVID-19 testing of the IBA community and enhance and/or strengthen its SOPs to ensure the well-being and safety of their community.

The campuses and hotels will also be disinfected.

He told SAMAA Digital that ever since educational institutions first reopened on September 15, “hundreds of students and teachers at the university have been tested free of cost”. Tohid, however, refused to share the number of students who tested positive.

According to a student at the varsity who didn’t want their identity revealed, at least two people have tested positive for the virus. The first student had joined from Islamabad and had been attending classes regularly. “His parents had the virus and he received his test results after he joined classes,” the student said, adding that he was apparently asymptomatic.

Other sources revealed that the second student who got the virus was a member at AISEC (a student-run organisation for leadership development, cross-cultural internships and global volunteer exchange experiences) and had recently attended an event with numerous other students.

According to an internal email shared with SAMAA Digital by a student, the varsity will be conducting tests at both its girls’ and boys’ hotels and the campuses today [Thursday]. “Examinees will get their results via SMS within 24 hours of the tests. It will, however, take IBA 48 hours to 72 hours to know the results of all the students that were tested,” the email read.

Another student living at university campus said that the management is no longer letting anyone enter the hostel premises.

Tohid said that those who test positive will be isolated in special isolation rooms at the hostels and campuses.

Students raise concerns over SOP implementation

A number of students at the varsity have complained that precautionary coronavirus SOPs are not being followed during classes, or in the cafeteria.

They said students are not being stopped or fined for not wearing masks and even teachers and senior management were seen without masks. “Guards are stopping students at the varsity gates for not wearing masks but once you enter, nothing is being done,” a student said.

Another student complained that before physical classes commenced, the management had informed students that the class size will be reduced to 30 students to ensure social distancing.

However, when classes resumed, the same 40 to 45 students were accommodated in a class. “There’s no concept of social distancing followed at all.”