Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Former Faisalabad agriculture university VC named in corruption case

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former Faisalabad agriculture university VC named in corruption case

Photo: Faisalabad University of Agriculture/Facebook

Rana Iqrar, the former vice-chancellor of Faisalabad’s University for Agriculture, who’s a relative of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, was booked on Tuesday on charges of corruption at the varsity, the police confirmed.

According to a report by the Anti-Corruption Region Faisalabad, during his tenure, Iqrar made over 608 illegal admissions which resulted in an Rs4.2 billion loss to the varsity.

“Iqrar used to take double salaries,” an anti-corruption officer said. “Along with being the VC he also took the post of an international project director and earned over Rs3.5 million.”

The officer added that Iqrar had also awarded himself Rs9 million without the permission of the chancellor.

A case has been registered against the former VC and his aide who was the university’s former registrar. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad University of Agriculture
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fasialabad university, faisalabad university corruption, PML-N Rana Sanaullah
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh to begin secondary classes from September 28: minister
Sindh to begin secondary classes from September 28: minister
All primary, secondary classes in Sindh reopening from September 28
All primary, secondary classes in Sindh reopening from September 28
606 coronavirus cases reported at schools across Pakistan
606 coronavirus cases reported at schools across Pakistan
All Sindh students return to class as schools reopen
All Sindh students return to class as schools reopen
You asked: How can parents and children survive online schooling?
You asked: How can parents and children survive online schooling?
Peshawar university clerk accused of selling fake degrees for millions
Peshawar university clerk accused of selling fake degrees for millions
Pakistan to resume primary classes from September 30: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to resume primary classes from September 30: Shafqat Mahmood
Punjab to resume secondary classes from September 23
Punjab to resume secondary classes from September 23
Punjab, Balochistan and KP resume secondary classes
Punjab, Balochistan and KP resume secondary classes
Former Faisalabad agriculture university VC named in corruption case
Former Faisalabad agriculture university VC named in corruption case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.