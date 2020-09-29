Former Faisalabad agriculture university VC named in corruption case

Rana Iqrar, the former vice-chancellor of Faisalabad’s University for Agriculture, who’s a relative of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, was booked on Tuesday on charges of corruption at the varsity, the police confirmed.

According to a report by the Anti-Corruption Region Faisalabad, during his tenure, Iqrar made over 608 illegal admissions which resulted in an Rs4.2 billion loss to the varsity.

“Iqrar used to take double salaries,” an anti-corruption officer said. “Along with being the VC he also took the post of an international project director and earned over Rs3.5 million.”

The officer added that Iqrar had also awarded himself Rs9 million without the permission of the chancellor.

A case has been registered against the former VC and his aide who was the university’s former registrar. Further investigations are under way.