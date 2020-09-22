Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Education

Balochistan closes five universities, 21 schools as coronavirus cases rise

Posted: Sep 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Balochistan closes five universities, 21 schools as coronavirus cases rise

Photo: Online

Five universities, two colleges, and 21 schools have been closed in different parts of Balochistan after 46 new cases were reported in educational institutes on Monday.

In Quetta, twelve schools, including one private school and a college, were closed after many students tested positive.

Five cases have been reported in Cadet College Killa Saifullah. The college has been sealed and a notification issued too.

One case has been reported in Kohlu, Dera Bugti and Sui each.

The health ministry said that 277 cases have been reported in educational institutes since the schools reopened on September 15.

Balochistan has reported 105 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 701 cases have been reported in the last five days.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on September 15 after six months. The government had announced that the resumption will take place in phases. Universities, colleges, and class IX and X resumed September 15 (today). Students from classes VI to VIII will be called to schools from September 23 and students enrolled below class VI will be called in from September 30.

According to a statement by the National Command and Operation Centre, in the last 48 hours, over 22 schools across the country have been sealed for failing to comply with the government’s SOPs.

Balochistan Quetta
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
pakistan schools sops, pakistan schools, pakistan schools reopening 2020, pakistan educational institutes
 
