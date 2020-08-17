Swat teachers protest against principal’s arrest

Schools were sealed for reopening on August 15

Swat school teachers protested on Monday against the arrest of their school's principal in Mingora.

The protesters gathered at Nishat Chowk and blocked it for a few hours. The school teachers chanted slogans against the government. The protesters were joined by political workers and students too.

Some students were seen holding placards saying 'give us education'.

On August 15, twenty-five schools were sealed in Swat for reopening without the approval of the government, said Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Salman. Many principals were arrested too.

The schools reopened over the announcement of the All Pakistan Private School Association. On July 20, the association announced that it would reopen private schools across the country from August 15.