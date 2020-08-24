Sindh to register madrassas as educational institutions

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the education and literacy department to register madrassas as education institutions.

“Madrassas play an important role in providing free education,” CM Shah said on Monday.

He was chairing a Sindh Apex Committee meeting where the province’s top civil and military leadership discussed the National Action Plan, putting trackers on motorcycles and other matters.

The CM was apprised that the Endowment Fund Department and Industries Department used to register madrassas. There are a total of 8,195 madrassas and imambargahs in the province.

Street crime

Advisor to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab told the meeting that the law department is consulting the Sindh High Court to legislate new laws that help alleviate street crime.

The CM suggested introducing laws that guarantee strict punishments to criminals. “Making a law isn’t enough. We need to make sure that it is fully implemented too,” Shah said.

The committee concluded on asking the high court to appoint a separate judge who will take up cases related to street crime so that no offender is able to evade punishment.