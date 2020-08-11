Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Punjab issues list of SOPs for reopening of schools

Posted: Aug 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Punjab issues list of SOPs for reopening of schools

Photo: AFP

Punjab has issued a detailed list of guidelines for educational institutions, including schools, to follow after reopening.

The long list of instructions has been divided into two categories – basic principles and health and awareness.

Basic principles includes hand hygiene, respiratory etiquettes, physical (social) distancing and cleanliness and disinfection while health and awareness includes health status, mental health and COVID-19 awareness activities.

Some of the main points on the list are:

  • Students should be encouraged to practice frequent hand wash with soap and water for 40 seconds or rub with 60% alcohol-based sanitizer for 20 seconds
  • Students should be educated about precautions especially after touching shared surfaces like door knobs, furniture, chair arms, tables, books, computer equipment, audio/video equipment, game tools/ devices, and other communal use items
  • Student or staff with symptoms of respiratory infections should be isolated respectfully and advised to stay at home until cured
  • Students should be educated and trained on mandatory compliance to face cover with arm fold, tissue or handkerchief while sneezing or, coughing 
  • Face mask/cover should remain intact while talking to others especially when safe distance is not observed; removal of mask may cause spread of droplets and pose a risk for virus transmission
  • Avoid touching and exchange mask/face covering
  • Maintain sufficient stock of masks/face cover at school and provide to staff and students if needed
  • Adjust the seating arrangements in the classrooms by placing desks and chairs at recommended distances. In case, desks are fixed to floor, mark seating for each student and advise students not to change their allotted seats
  • Students should be advised not to shake hands or hug other students
  • Schools with large number of students should use multiple gates for entry and exit to ensure safe distancing and avoid crowd
  • Such schools are advised to stagger and reschedule opening and closing hours for each class to minimize the crowding of students at one time
  • Morning assembly, should be avoided during the current pandemic
  • Playgroup, KG, Nursery classes involving younger kids, play areas toys, etc. should be avoided
  • School van/bus/rickshaw/transport shall strictly abide with 50% occupancy of the seating capacity. School administration shall monitor its implementation in letter and spirit
  • Carpeting or mat cover of floors is not permissible and must be removed
  • Avoid indoor or outdoor curricular or co-curricular activities like seminars, speech competitions, stage presentation, sports competitions, tournaments and other pro-crowed activities requiring frequent surface sharing, close contact and posing risk for violation of desired social distance.
  • Student should bring their lunch from home and not share with other fellows

