Pakistan to review school reopening decision on Sep 7: Mahmood

Pakistan will review its decision to reopen schools once again on September 7, said Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference on Friday.

The meeting will be attended by all provincial education ministers.

We faced a difficult time because of the coronavirus pandemic, he remarked. The federal government has cooperated with us with all our issues and we decided to close the schools on March 13, he said.

We promoted more than four million students in classes nine to 12, Mahmood said. The CAIE downgraded the results of many students but we contacted the British government and it has now been decided that all grades will be revised, he added.

If all goes well, then the schools will be reopened on September 15, he said.