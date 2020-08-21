Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Pakistan to review school reopening decision on Sep 7: Mahmood

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Pakistan to review school reopening decision on Sep 7: Mahmood

Photo: AFP

Pakistan will review its decision to reopen schools once again on September 7, said Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference on Friday.

The meeting will be attended by all provincial education ministers.

We faced a difficult time because of the coronavirus pandemic, he remarked. The federal government has cooperated with us with all our issues and we decided to close the schools on March 13, he said.

We promoted more than four million students in classes nine to 12, Mahmood said. The CAIE downgraded the results of many students but we contacted the British government and it has now been decided that all grades will be revised, he added.

If all goes well, then the schools will be reopened on September 15, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan schools
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan schools opening, pakistan schools news, pakistan schools reopening date 2020, pakistan schools latest news, pakistan schools reopening 2020, pakistan schools corona
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Cambridge to issue new grades for May-June 2020 examinations
Cambridge to issue new grades for May-June 2020 examinations
25 Swat schools sealed for reopening without govt's permission
25 Swat schools sealed for reopening without govt’s permission
Pakistan's O/A-levels results: Boulevard of broken dreams
Pakistan’s O/A-levels results: Boulevard of broken dreams
Swat teachers protest against principal's arrest
Swat teachers protest against principal’s arrest
Pakistan to review school reopening decision on Sep 7: Mahmood
Pakistan to review school reopening decision on Sep 7: Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.