Lahore’s GCU reserves five special seats for transgender persons

The Government College University in Lahore has announced that it will reserve five seats for transgender persons on merit.

This means that five transgender persons can easily get admissions at the public university each year even without appearing for any admission test.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday, GCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi said the move will increase opportunities for the transgender community to shine.

“We want to create a positive spirit and eradicate narrow-mindedness through education,” he said.

Several incidents have been reported in education institutes regarding sexual harassment and bullying of the transgender people. The varsity vice-chancellor said he’s aware that some people may not like the inclusion of the community, but the management will ensure that no one gets bullied.

‘Policy must be implemented in other institutions too’

On the other hand, Nayab Ali, one of the leading representatives of the trans community in Pakistan, isn’t really impressed with the decision.

“Yes, it’s a good move, but all government academic bodies are supposed to reserve seats for us after the approval of the Protection of Rights Act in 2018,” Ali told SAMAA Digital.

“Not just in the education sector, but the law says we should be included in other fields as well.”

The act states that fundamental rights of the transgender community should be ensured pertaining to “education, employment, health, accessing public places and transportation, owning and leasing property, holding of public office, protest and assembly and also other fundamental rights”.

Ali added that in order to put an end to bullying, you need to make people know more about the community. She suggested making gender studies a part of the university’s curriculum.