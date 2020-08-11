Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Lahore’s GCU reserves five special seats for transgender persons

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore’s GCU reserves five special seats for transgender persons

Photo: AFP

The Government College University in Lahore has announced that it will reserve five seats for transgender persons on merit.

This means that five transgender persons can easily get admissions at the public university each year even without appearing for any admission test.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday, GCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi said the move will increase opportunities for the transgender community to shine.

“We want to create a positive spirit and eradicate narrow-mindedness through education,” he said.

Several incidents have been reported in education institutes regarding sexual harassment and bullying of the transgender people. The varsity vice-chancellor said he’s aware that some people may not like the inclusion of the community, but the management will ensure that no one gets bullied.

‘Policy must be implemented in other institutions too’

On the other hand, Nayab Ali, one of the leading representatives of the trans community in Pakistan, isn’t really impressed with the decision.

“Yes, it’s a good move, but all government academic bodies are supposed to reserve seats for us after the approval of the Protection of Rights Act in 2018,” Ali told SAMAA Digital.

“Not just in the education sector, but the law says we should be included in other fields as well.”

The act states that fundamental rights of the transgender community should be ensured pertaining to “education, employment, health, accessing public places and transportation, owning and leasing property, holding of public office, protest and assembly and also other fundamental rights”.

Ali added that in order to put an end to bullying, you need to make people know more about the community. She suggested making gender studies a part of the university’s curriculum.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Punjab's GCU reserves five special seats for transgender women, Nayab Ali, Protection of Rights Act in 2018, lahore govt college university,lahore gcu transgender
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab slashes school curriculum by half
Punjab slashes school curriculum by half
IBA Karachi launches MS Finance programme
IBA Karachi launches MS Finance programme
Lahore's GCU reserves five special seats for transgender persons
Lahore’s GCU reserves five special seats for transgender persons
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.