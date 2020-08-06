IBA Karachi launches MS Finance programme

The Institute of Business Administration in Karachi announced on Thursday the launch of its Master of Science in Finance programme which will be commencing in Fall 2020.

The MS leading to PhD programme will be spread over three semesters with a total of 36 credit hours. It is aimed to facilitate students with business as well as non-business background.

IBA Department of Finance Chairperson Dr Ahmad Junaid highlighted said the programme is structured to aid students who wish to excel in corporate sector as well as help those who wish to pursue an academic career.

Students who wish to take the corporate route will opt for a real-life project while students with academic route in mind will choose a thesis alongside their course work, Dr Junaid explained.

“The financial sector of Pakistan has posted highest growth rates in recent past. However, the percentage of banked population and capitalization of stock market is still very low in comparison to the regional markets,” said IBA Executive Director Dr Akbar Zaidi, while commenting on the programme’s efficacy.

“This high growth offers new innovations in terms of financial products, institutions, and system as a whole. Hence the job market for finance specialists is continuously growing.”

Admissions for the programme are open till August 13, the statement said.

The IBA Karachi recently launched a two-year MS Data Science program as well. It is now offering 10 graduate programs alongside six undergraduate and three post-graduate programmes.