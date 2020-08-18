Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Education

Cambridge to issue new grades for May-June 2020 examinations

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

The Cambridge International Examination board has decided to issue new grades to all O and A-Level students who appeared for the May-June 2020 examinations.

According to a statement issued by the international board, the new grades won’t be lower than the predicted grade submitted by the school.

“Where a grade we issued last week was higher than the predicted grade, the higher grade will stand,” it clarified.

“We will issue new grades as soon as possible. We will also share the new grades with universities and admission organisations as soon as we can in the coming days,” the statement read, adding that the CIE will post the new grades to Cambridge International Direct.

CIE announced on August 11 the results for their O and A-Level exams. An evidence-based grading system was used this year after students couldn’t take their exams because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 95,0000 students from 139 countries opted to appear in the exams under the grade prediction method for the Cambridge May/June session.

Students were dissatisfied with their results claiming that their grades didn’t match the expected grades their teachers had submitted to the board.

They held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on August 15 and demanded that the government help them get justice. Following this, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood took notice of the matter and contacted that board.

After the CIE announced the new policy, Mahmood congratulated the students and said that he was “glad that this issue has reached a successful conclusion and the anxiety caused to students and their parents can now ease”.

Related: You won’t lose Pakistani university admissions over bad A-level grades

The international board said that it will be contacting schools by August 19 for further updates on the process.

“It is important to us that Cambridge students can compete on an equal basis with students who have similar national or international qualifications, and that their hard work and achievements are compared fairly,” it added.






 

 
 

 
