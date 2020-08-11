CAIE results for students under grade prediction system are out

The results of the O and A level Cambridge International Exams taken in May-June are out.

An evidence based grading system was used this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Over 550 schools in Pakistan got the results of students registered for international courses including O/A level programmes.

A total of 95,0000 students from 139 countries opted to take part in the exams under grade prediction method for the Cambridge May/June session.

On Monday, Cambridge International Chief Executive Christine Özden had said extraordinary measures were taken to enable students to continue their education while ensuring their safety.

The Lyceum School issued a letter to parents and students saying that most of the school’s grade predictions were “honoured” by Cambridge University.

Scheherazade Asdar Ahmad, the school’s principal, said the grading process was conducted under her own supervision and each student’s grade, potential and personal circumstance was carefully analysed.

“The law results in their entirety are not at all as predicted. We plan to send the entire subject cohort for re-checking with sample papers of our students work. Some students who are strong in other subjects have received a lower grade or two then predicted. We are unsure of the logic and ask the students to simply accept it with grace as individual student re-checks are not accepted this year,” the president wrote in the letter.

Overall, the highest percentages for A grades for the A1 and A2 batches were in Biology, Further Mathematics and Sociology.

Twitter reacts

Scores of students are not pleased with the results. Some want re-checks, while others are just plain confused on how their grades have dropped from As to Ds.

Leaked video of Cambridge’s unique analysis of predicted grades and contextual evidence to come up with the O and A level CIE results today 😂😂😂 @CambridgeInt pic.twitter.com/BI2npW0xc0 — Arbaz Omar (@ArbazOmar) August 11, 2020

My dad got mad cuz I couldn’t explain why my grades dropped… thank you CIE❤️ — hassansyed (@therealsyedRH) August 11, 2020

#Cambridge has disappointed me. Alhumdulillah I was a straight A/A* student throughout my O and A levels but then I got BBB in my A2.#CAIE results are unacceptable.

On what basis did they award these grades? Utterly Outrageous!

If this has happened to any of you please share. — Ali Hashaam Khan (@AliHashaam1) August 11, 2020

TW: BAD RESULTS (A thread)



So, Cambridge Announced the CIE result today and I know it was a very weird experience because we are getting graded for exams we didn’t even give in the first place. Here are my thoughts on the entire thing. — Muhammad Farazdaq (@FarazdaqMirza) August 11, 2020

CIE students before loging into website for the result pic.twitter.com/IkYN95mNtE — ANAS (@yaarwolarka) August 11, 2020

How feel on Twitter today after reading everyone’s CIE results pic.twitter.com/YQJbIgoRLL — soha (@SohaTazz) August 11, 2020

Cambridge evidence based result seems to be generated by bots. Apparently previous grades are disregarded, As turned into Ds. #CAIE — Kashif Aziz (@kashaziz) August 11, 2020