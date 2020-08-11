Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

CAIE results for students under grade prediction system are out

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
CAIE results for students under grade prediction system are out

The results of the O and A level Cambridge International Exams taken in May-June are out.

An evidence based grading system was used this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Over 550 schools in Pakistan got the results of students registered for international courses including O/A level programmes.

A total of 95,0000 students from 139 countries opted to take part in the exams under grade prediction method for the Cambridge May/June session.

On Monday, Cambridge International Chief Executive Christine Özden had said extraordinary measures were taken to enable students to continue their education while ensuring their safety.

The Lyceum School issued a letter to parents and students saying that most of the school’s grade predictions were “honoured” by Cambridge University.

Scheherazade Asdar Ahmad, the school’s principal, said the grading process was conducted under her own supervision and each student’s grade, potential and personal circumstance was carefully analysed.

“The law results in their entirety are not at all as predicted. We plan to send the entire subject cohort for re-checking with sample papers of our students work. Some students who are strong in other subjects have received a lower grade or two then predicted. We are unsure of the logic and ask the students to simply accept it with grace as individual student re-checks are not accepted this year,” the president wrote in the letter. 

Overall, the highest percentages for A grades for the A1 and A2 batches were in Biology, Further Mathematics and Sociology.  

Twitter reacts

Scores of students are not pleased with the results. Some want re-checks, while others are just plain confused on how their grades have dropped from As to Ds.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CAIE
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab slashes school curriculum by half
Punjab slashes school curriculum by half
Lahore's GCU reserves five special seats for transgender persons
Lahore’s GCU reserves five special seats for transgender persons
IBA Karachi launches MS Finance programme
IBA Karachi launches MS Finance programme
CAIE results for students under grade prediction system are out
CAIE results for students under grade prediction system are out
Punjab issues list of SOPs for reopening of schools
Punjab issues list of SOPs for reopening of schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.