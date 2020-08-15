Boulevard of broken dreams

I, a student of Lahore’s SICAS DHA, was expected to receive 4 As in my A-Levels. I did really well in my exams, including mocks, monthlies, and midterms. Even my O-Level results show that deserved straight As, yet I was given 1A, 1B, and 3 Cs.

I am not the only victim of this injustice as thousands of Pakistani students have received similar results. I have heard hundreds of stories where the grades sent were As, and Cambridge downgraded them to Cs and Ds.

My friend’s predicted grade was A in Chemistry but Cambridge has given him a U, which is equivalent to him failing the subject. How can you fail someone without the actual exams taking place?

The CAIE took Rs19,000 from us for every subject only to give us a U without any proper justification. The flawed grading system just looks at the past performance of our school. Their response was that they failed us because someone from our school failed last year. If that person failed the course, then what does that have to do with me or my friends?

We want justice just like the students of Scotland and England. After a mass campaign in Scotland, all candidates were given the grades their teachers initially predicted for them. In England, the candidates are given the option to contest their grades and upon presenting evidence can receive their mock results. So, it’s a win-win situation for them.

Cambridge, however, is biased towards their countries. No such options are available for international students. We can’t even contest on an individual basis and the procedure outlined for the appeal again is just an attempt to earn money.

Thousands of students are in shock as most of them received offers from LUMS and international universities. They had cleared the admission process, the interview and were given a conditional acceptance offer but this unjust grading means that they won’t be able to go to their desired universities.

The article has been written by Faraz Ajmal.