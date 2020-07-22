Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Islamabad announces dates for special Intermediate, Matric exams

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad announces dates for special Intermediate, Matric exams

File Photo

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad has announced that the special examinations for Intermediate and Matric students will begin from September 23.

Special exams are given by private and regular candidates who are not satisfied with the results of their Secondary School Certificate exams and want to improve their grades.

The last date to submit the admission form is August 10. Candidates who mail or post their forms will have to send it in three days before the due date.

The form is available on the board’s website. The submission of the form can take place online, through post or at the board’s One Window Cell.

It has also clarified that no fresh candidate is allowed to appear for these special examinations.

The government had previously cancelled all examinations after cases of the novel coronavirus had peaked across the country. It was decided that students will be assessed on the results of their previous exams.

