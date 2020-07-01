Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis nominated for three international awards

Noman Shaheer, a Pakistani living in Australia, has his PhD dissertation selected by three international business awards.

His thesis “Reappraising International Business in a Digital Arena: Barriers, Strategies, and Context for Internationalization of Digital Innovations” has been selected for the 2020 Peter J. Buckley & Mark Casson Dissertation Award, 2020 Academy of Management International Management Division Award for the Best Dissertation and 2020 Industry Studies Association (ISA) Award for Best Dissertation on Industry Studies. Other nominees include PhD candidates from around the globe.

Being chosen for awards in the business field is not new for Shaheer though. In 2017, while he was doing his PhD, Shaheer was awarded the Alan M. Rugman’ most promising scholar award by the Academy of International Business.

This made him the only Pakistani and second Muslim after Dr Ishtiaq Mahmood of Harvard University to have received the award.

He obtained his PhD in 2019 in the field of International Business from the Darla Moore School of Business. Shaheer is currently a faculty member at the University of Sydney.