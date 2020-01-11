Pakistan schools, colleges to reopen from September 15: education minister

Educational institutions across Pakistan have been allowed to reopen from September 15.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood made this announcement in a press conference on Thursday after the federal government’s National Command Operation Centre approved it.

The schools, colleges and universities will operate with coronavirus SOPs in place. The minister has, however, said the decision may be withdrawn if the virus outbreak worsens.

“At the end of August, we’ll review the situation and decide on the matter,” Mahmood said. “Schools are allowed to open their offices.”

He said the students of higher classes will be called first, then lower graders will also be called if things go smoothly. He has asked provincial governments to form their own precautionary measures to make sure the novel virus does not spread among students.

As for universities, the minister suggested universities call PhD students first and those who wish to work in laboratories.

He added that university hostels can accommodate students who come from farflung areas and are having trouble.

“If a varsity hostel can house 100 students, it must keep 30 in them and resume letting students stay there,” he said.

On the other hand, the All Private Schools Association has demanded reopening schools from July 10, but the government has turned down their request.