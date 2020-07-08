Pakistan planning on reopening schools in September

Pakistan schools, colleges and universities should not be allowed to open before September 1, it was suggested during a meeting chaired by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday.

It was agreed that educational institutions should be opened in the first week of September with strict SOPs. The final decision will, however, be made in the last week of August after taking into account the advice of the health ministry.

He shared that he will discuss the matter further during an NCOC meeting to be held on Thursday.

Saeed Ghani, the Sindh education minister, said schools have suffered a financial crunch because of the lockdown. He suggested that private schools should be given interest-free loans too. Mahmood said that he will discuss the issue with PM Imran Khan.

All provincial education ministers and officers, including those in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, participated in the meeting via video link.