Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Education

Mir Muhammad Shah takes charge as acting Sukkur IBA VC

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mir Muhammad Shah takes charge as acting Sukkur IBA VC

Acting Sukkur IBA VC Prof Dr Mir Muhammad Shah. Photo: Sukkur IBA

Professor Dr Mir Muhammad Shah took charge on Friday as the acting vice-chancellor of the Institute of Business Administration in Sukkur.

Dr Shah along with a team of Sukkur IBA officials visited the grave of late vice chancellor Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui to pay a tribute to him. Professor Siddiqui passed away on June 22.

After dua at the gravesite, Dr Shah vowed to carry forward Professor Siddiqui’s legacy of illuminating lives of the underprivileged and strengthening the education system of the country.

Dr Shah has been serving the Sukkur IBA for the last 25 years. He has worked on various key positions, including the accreditation director and PROVOS.

He holds a PhD in Management Science with specialisation in Human Resource Management.

iba sukkur
 
IBA, Sukkur, Prof Dr Mir Muhammad Shah
 
