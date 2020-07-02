Malala is ready for a quarter-life crisis

Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousufzai turned 23 on Sunday. According to the Oxford graduate, she is now ready for a quarter-life crisis.

She took to social media to share photos of her birthday with family and friends.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, author Christina Lamb and many others wished Malala on her birthday.

Wishing a wonderful birthday to @Malala! As we celebrate #MalalaDay, let’s not simply be in awe of her accomplishments. Let’s join her inspiring work for education and do our part to support the extraordinary talents and potential of girls around the world. pic.twitter.com/fB64F1oNHN — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 12, 2020

Happy birthday @Malala 🥳 may you continue shining and shattering glass ceilings 💜🎂 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) July 12, 2020

Her father, Ziauddin Yousufzai, took to Twitter to share a thread about his daughter.

It was very early in the morning when you were born. U are a morning star in our lives.

May your dreams come true.

May all girls have an access to quality education.

May all women have a right to choose their destination.

Happy birthday PESHO🎂

Happy birthday JANI🥳

(Bhabi &Aba) pic.twitter.com/df4I0d78cr — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) July 12, 2020

Malala was born and brought up in the volatile Swat Valley and while taking the bus home from school, in October 2012, she, and two other girls, were shot by a Taliban gunman: she was hit in the head by a bullet, but survived and eventually recovered.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.