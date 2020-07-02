Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Malala is ready for a quarter-life crisis

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Malala is ready for a quarter-life crisis

Photo: Instagram/@malala

Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousufzai turned 23 on Sunday. According to the Oxford graduate, she is now ready for a quarter-life crisis.

She took to social media to share photos of her birthday with family and friends.

View this post on Instagram

Chapter 23! Ready for a quarter-life crisis 🥳 Thank you for all the birthday wishes ❤️

A post shared by Malala (@malala) on Jul 12, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, author Christina Lamb and many others wished Malala on her birthday.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousufzai, took to Twitter to share a thread about his daughter.  

Malala was born and brought up in the volatile Swat Valley and while taking the bus home from school, in October 2012, she, and two other girls, were shot by a Taliban gunman: she was hit in the head by a bullet, but survived and eventually recovered.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Malala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan planning on reopening schools in September
Pakistan planning on reopening schools in September
Pakistan schools, colleges to reopen from September 15: education minister
Pakistan schools, colleges to reopen from September 15: education minister
Fulbright 2021 dumps GRE, replaces with GPA for Pakistani students
Fulbright 2021 dumps GRE, replaces with GPA for Pakistani students
No admission tests for IBA Karachi
No admission tests for IBA Karachi
Hey, radio head: Gilgit Baltistan students tune in to learn
Hey, radio head: Gilgit Baltistan students tune in to learn
Hazara, Malakand private schools to reopen from August 4: association
Hazara, Malakand private schools to reopen from August 4: association
Malala is ready for a quarter-life crisis
Malala is ready for a quarter-life crisis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.